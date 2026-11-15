Ric Flair had a storybook ending to his career at WWE WrestleMania 24 back in 2008, losing to Shawn Michaels in an emotional bout. However, for "The Nature Boy," this would prove to not be enough, as he'd step back into the ring in 2022 for what he dubbed as his true "Last Match."

Facing Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, Flair teamed up with then-son-in-law Andrade El Idolo, suffering a heart attack mid-match. According to Andrade, he didn't realize what happened to Flair for some time. "I [heard] later, like, a couple of months later! ... At the time, I [thought he was selling]!" Andrade exclaimed during an interview on "Talk Is Jericho." "Before the match, I [talked] to my ex-wife, I said I was scared." Andrade noted that Flair asserted that he was strong and capable of performing, but Andrade couldn't shake the dread of something happening mid-match.

"If something happened, what [would] I say to my ex-wife? Hey, I was there? What [could] I do?" he recalled. "I'm happy that nothing happened." Andrade pointed out that Flair was fine later that night and drinking backstage afterwards, and it was only once he visited a doctor months later that Flair found out he suffered a heart attack. "That was surprising! Like, oh, that's why he stayed [down]? I was scared in this moment, I remember in this moment thinking he was selling, but I didn't know he had a heart attack!"

Scare aside, Andrade agreed with Chris Jericho that the match and the fact that Flair wrestled through a heart attack only adds to his legend, and still believes his former father-in-law is a great person.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Talk Is Jericho," and provide ah/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.