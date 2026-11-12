WWE Releases Backstage Raw Segment Featuring Sol Ruca And Lyra Valkyria

Sol Ruca and Lyra Valkyria had a verbal confrontation following this week's "WWE Raw."

Ruca was being interviewed backstage when she was asked about her thoughts on the John Cena Classic, which is set to commence next month.

"Honestly, I think it is so sick that John Cena is highlighting the youngest and the newest WWE talent, especially since I was able to compete in..." trailed off Ruca before being interrupted by Valkyria.

A disgruntled Valkyria then went on a rant, stating that she doesn't like people like Ruca or Lola Vice, who she claims have it easy while she has everything against her each week on "Raw."

"Keep talking about John Cena, keep smiling, and I'm sure everything will work out and you'll get everything you want like always," said Valkyria to Ruca. "I have a problem with people like you and Lola. You come here, you do a little flip or you do a little dance, and Pearce parts the Red Sea to give you everything you want. Meanwhile, I have the deck stacked against me every single week. And if you had been through anything that I've been through, you wouldn't be taking time to paint sparkles on your cheeks, I'll tell you that much."

Ruca hit back at her rival, claiming that she, too, had endured tough times but didn't blame others for it. The former NXT Women's North American Champion then challenged Valkyria to a match to settle their differences.

"Lyra, I have been through hardships, believe it or not. However, I didn't make it everyone else's problem, and I sure as heck did not make it my whole personality. Instead, I moved on. I learned from it. But you know, since you think that I just get everything I want, how about me and you dish this out in the ring?" said Ruca.

Lyra Valkyria tells Sol Ruca how she really feels. 👀#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/Ecq5ylI1Qz — WWE (@WWE) November 11, 2026

Valkyria looked stunned and didn't quite respond to Ruca's challenge.