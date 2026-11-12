Former WWE Star Romeo Malverde (FKA Santos Escobar) Wins Title On Jericho Cruise

Romeo Malverde, FKA Santos Escobar in WWE, has won a title at the recent Jericho Cruise.

Malverde, aka El Hijo del Fantasma, won the Jericho Cruise Oceanic Championship after defeating champ Mo Jabari at the show. After the win, Malverde took to social media and spoke about the experience of wrestling at the event and vowed to defend the title everywhere.

"The Emperor of the Ocean!! #andnew what a surreal experience to be onboard of the #chrisjerichocruise see you next year when I will defend this title. In the meantime this championship will be defended... no limits no borders no forbidden doors... 😉 gracias @jericho_cruise gracias @chrisjerichofozzy," he said.

Malverde defeated Ricky Knight Jr. in the tournament semi-final to determine the #1 contender for the title before getting one over TNA Wrestling's AJ Francis in the final and capturing the title by defeating Jabari. Jabari has won the title twice, while other winners include Harlon Abbott, Michael Oku, and WWE star Matt Cardona, who was the inaugural champion.

The Women's Oceanic title was also defended at the event, where former TNA Wrestling star Myla Grace won the championship. She defeated Lady Frost and Shotzi Blackheart to seal her spot in the final, where she won against AEW's Lacey Lane.