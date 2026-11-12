Kyle Fletcher Would Be 'Extremely Disappointed' To Not Face New AEW Star

Kyle Fletcher is happy to see former WWE star Ilja Dragunov join AEW and is eager to face him in the future.

Dragunov's arrival in AEW came as little surprise, given how well his wrestling style aligns with the promotion's in-ring product. Fletcher, who has faced Dragunov several times on the independent circuit, is hopeful that they will share the ring again soon and expressed his excitement about seeing him join AEW.

"I think I would be incredibly disappointed if it never happened [a match with Dragunov]. I would like to think it will happen sooner rather than later," said Fletcher to TMZ Sports' "Inside The Ring." "I have always thought the world of Ilja. We had a few matches when we were both on the UK independent scene in, I believe, 2019 and 2020. Obviously, we've been on incredibly different paths since then, and it's pretty cool that now our paths have aligned again. So, yeah, I was stoked to see him debut."

The Australian wrestler believes Dragunov is a great addition to AEW, expressing confidence that he will succeed in the promotion and create great moments. He is also optimistic that when they face each other, the outcome will be something magical.

"I think, like you said, just who he is as a wrestler, he could not be any more of a perfect fit for AEW. I'm so excited to see what he can accomplish, the matches that he can put on, the people that he could get in the ring with. I think there's a lot of magic to be made there, and I think whenever we get in the ring, it's inevitable. I think it'll be magic too," added the Don Callis Family member.

Fletcher faced Dragunov a few times in the German promotion wXw, where the latter had teamed with GUNTHER (then known as WALTER) in tag team action. The duo also clashed in a singles match for the English promotion PROGRESS Wrestling, with their matches coming in 2019 and 2020.