Former WWE Star Kairi Sane Returns To Action On Jericho Cruise

Kairi returned the squared circle, fittingly on a cruise ship in open seas, for the first since her shocking release by WWE in April.

The "Pirate Princess" was scheduled only for signings, but did a run-in on the last night of the cruise. In one clip, Kairi got physical with Zack Gibson, Blake Christian, and Black Machismo (Jay Lethal), who was the recipient of an Insane Elbow.

In another clip. Kairi is seen ascending the top rope and visibility moved by the enthusiastic reaction by the fans. At one point, she appeared to be holding back tears. She quickly recovered and posed before celebrating with Blue Meanie and Matt Hardy. She also embraced the Great Muta.

KAIRI so freaking happy to be back in the ring in front of the fans after many months, hearing the fans chanting her name, showing her all the love in the world. That's why we will forever love & support KAIRI, she deserves all of this 💙🙌🏻🏴‍☠️!#KAIRI #WeWantKairi #PiratePrincess pic.twitter.com/qWxRQd28Ej — Red Hood Cristian Fernandez (@TheCristian1789) November 11, 2026

In October, Kairi was announced as a guest on Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Rager at Sea. This announcement caused excitement beyond Kairi being involved. Jericho has been with AEW since Day One and is represented by Barry Bloom, the same person who represents Kairi. Some speculated that Kairi's involvement on the cruise is another sign that she's AEW bound. A report from September states that AEW has pursued her. During the WrestleDream postshow media scrum, Tony Khan praised Kairi. Another report clarified that visa issues are not holding her up.