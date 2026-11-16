The late AEW star Pac may be gone, but he is not forgotten, with wrestlers still fondly remembering him nearly two months after his death. The latest are the Good Brothers, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson, who briefly worked alongside Pac from 2016 to 2017 while all three were in WWE. During a live recording of the "Talk N' Shop" podcast, Gallows remembered Pac as "a great dude, a sweetheart of a dude." He also told a story about Pac getting a WWE tryout years earlier, and how he could've had more time in WWE if not for, in Gallows' mind, a mistake by a then WWE executive.

"He blew the tryout out of the water," Gallows said. "And then we didn't see him, and somebody goes 'Well, why didn't they hire Pac?' And they go 'Canyon Ceman said that he wasn't handsome enough to be hired.' I'm like 'This is professional wrestling.' That's when we were really questioning the people in charge at that time.

"What a dumb decision. They could've had a hold of him even earlier, and you could've seen even more of him on a worldwide scale. So it was bad decision making out of the gate with him. But boy did he show everybody, just killing it in WWE, making his own decision to get out of there, and being such a staple of AEW."

Meanwhile, Anderson told a story, shortly before Pac's departure from WWE in 2017, of Pac approaching him and asking if he was happy in WWE. When Anderson later asked the same question, the conversation opened Anderson's eyes to how unhappy Pac was, and he credited Pac for ultimately taking a risk by leaving, despite their being a lack of options at the time.

"He goes 'I can't wait to get the f*** out of here,'" Anderson said. "I remember thinking, and I probably even said it to him, I was like 'Where the f***'s he going to go? What's he going to do?' But he did it. Most important is he had the balls [to do it]."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Talk 'n Shop" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription