Bully Ray Says WWE's Cody Rhodes Is 'Compromised,' Compares Him To Anakin Skywalker

It took several months, but Cody Rhodes finally settled his issues with Randy Orton by punting him in the head to win their Last Man Standing match at WWE Crown Jewel. And now the question becomes whether it means Rhodes will be turning to the dark side or not. Discussing the situation on Tuesday's "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray believes that Rhodes hasn't gone fully bad yet. He does, however, believe Rhodes has compromised himself, and is now on the path of darkness.

"Randy had it coming, that's one issue," Bully said. "Cody being compromised is another. But I don't think this is the point of no return for him. There will be a moment, where we come on this show, and go 'That's it. There ain't no turning back from that one. The blood is on his hands.' And if I'm a parent, I no longer want my kids to make contact with Cody, because that's not a good person anymore."

Bully was dismissive of Rhodes' act on "Raw" where he tried to convince people that all was well, and he was still the same Cody Rhodes as before. Ultimately, Bully believes Rhodes is going down the same path as a famous character, one that coincidentally happens to be from a movie series Bully talks about frequently, "Star Wars."

"I think he's full of mularkey," Bully said. "I think he's saying...what people want to hear, just like he did what people wanted to see. Cody didn't kick Randy for a reason, it's because in his heart of hearts, he knew it was wrong. But then everybody and their mother questioned Cody. And we're allowed to question it. I could be like 'Why the hell didn't you do it man? Why didn't you pull the trigger?' If Cody would've stuck by his convictions, I'd have a lot more respect for the character...I believe Randy Orton when he tells me Cody Rhodes, the character, is compromised, much like Anakin Skywalker was compromised."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription