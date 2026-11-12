AEW's Claudio Castagnoli Offers Update On Injury Status

In the build up to AEW Full Gear 2026, Claudio Castagnoli was the one member of the Death Riders who looked to be too much for The Cut to handle. However, on the Fright Night episode of "AEW Dynamite," Castagnoli was given a Blade Runner on the concrete floor courtesy of "Switchblade" Jay White and hasn't been seen in AEW since, and according to the man himself, he doesn't know when he'll be back.

Castagnoli was a special guest at the "League of Legends" World Championships and was asked about what it was like to see the tournament live in an interview with Paul Delos Santos on "The Load-In." The AEW star explained that not being medically cleared gave him the chance to see the competition first-hand. "I'm not medically cleared right now so I was just sitting around at home, so [League of Legends] asked me if I wanted to come here, see Worlds and I'm like 'Yeah definitely, 100% I'll be there." It's unclear exactly where Castagnoli suffered the injury that had him written off of TV, though his last match was on the October 24 episode of "AEW Collision" against Shane Taylor Promotions as part of the Death Riders.

As for what's next for his fellow Death Riders, the line-ups for the upcoming Anarchy in the Arena match at Full Gear were confirmed on the November 11 episode of "Dynamite." Jon Moxley, Gabe Kidd, and Daniel Garcia will represent the Death Riders and team up with Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O'Reilly of The Conglomeration. They will take on the aforementioned Jay White, Ace Austin, David Finlay, Clark Connors, Austin Gunn, and Colten Gunn of The Cut.

Please credit "The Load-In" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.