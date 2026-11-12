Jericho Cruise Led To Hasty Booking Of AEW Dynamite/Collision

To the naked eye, the double taping of "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" in Utah last night went off without a hitch. But according to Dave Meltzer, there were several Chris Jericho Rock N' Wrestling Rager at Sea hitches involved when it came to putting the show together. Reviewing the shows on "Wrestling Observer Radio," Meltzer revealed that a difficult travel schedule for those flying from the Cruise to Utah left AEW having to rearrange and change some of their plans for "Dynamite" and "Collision."

"A lot of the show was done on the fly and rearranged because they were having trouble with getting the people from docking yesterday to get to Salt Lake City," Meltzer said. "So they docked in Miami and they had to get them to Salt Lake City. There were...like, issues in that. So I know that the show was rearranged, literally, at the last minute, because they didn't know who was going to make it on time and who wasn't going to make it in time."

Meltzer did not clarify which talents may have missed the show because of travel concerns or what plans AEW was forced to change. Despite the issues, several talents who appeared on the Jericho Cruise were able to appear on "Dynamite" and "Collision," including AEW Women's World Champion Mercedes Mone, Andrade El Idolo, The Cut, the Death Riders, Persephone, FTR, Motor City Machine Guns, "Speedball" Mike Bailey, AEW National Champion Tommaso Ciampa, Blake Christian, and AEW TBS Champion Queen Aminata. In addition, all the matches AEW advertised in the days leading up to the show happened as planned.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription