Jericho Cruise's Unique Legal Situation Allowed For KAIRI Appearance

Kairi Sane, now simply known as KAIRI, hasn't been active in wrestling since her WWE release earlier this year. However, the former WWE Superstar was a recent guest on Chris Jericho's "Rock N Wrestling Rager at Sea" cruise where she not only did an autograph signing, but she also ended up getting physical for the first time in months. She mixed it up with the likes of Blake Christian, Jay Lethal, and Zack Gibson, but this was only allowed due to where it all took place.

During a recent edition of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer explained that KAIRI was able to get physical not because she has signed with AEW, but because the work took place in international waters. "That has nothing to do with being signed with AEW," Meltzer said. "She does not have a visa for the United States and she can perform on international [waters]. She can go on the boat, she cannot work in the United States yet, but she can go on the boat, it's out of the US jurisdiction and she can do matches, and she can perform there. So they did that."

KAIRI is still a free agent despite rumors of AEW pursuing her dating back to September. AEW President Tony Khan was even asked about the former WWE Superstar after AEW WrestleDream 2026, where he praised KAIRI for being one of the best wrestlers in the world. When it comes to her visa, KAIRI doesn't actually have any visa problems due to the fact that she hasn't applied for one since leaving WWE, but that would change if she were to sign with AEW as the process of getting the visa approved would begin after she signs.

Please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" when using quotes from this article, and give a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.