The traditional Survivor Series Match is being brought back to the titular premium live event, with Cody Rhodes and Rey Mysterio leading the battle of Team USA vs. Team Mexico. Rhodes, branded with a United States-themed tattoo on his neck, is naturally looking forward to the cross-country showdown. That said, he does have some concerns about it, too.

"To kick it over to let's do Survivor Series where we just say, let's go team USA versus Team Mexico, now that's a positive, but there's room for some trouble along the way," Rhodes told "Unsportsmanlike," seemingly referring to the real-life tensions between the countries. "We got to keep this on the up and up team. Team USA can't be the good guys. We can't. But are we? I got to do three weeks of promos talking about how we're going to beat Team Mexico. How do you do that without getting in any trouble? You can't. It's impossible."

In an effort to prevent real-life matters from oozing into their WWE storyline, Rhodes stated that Team USA, so far consisting of himself, CM Punk, and Je'Von Evans, supports all the other countries involved in the upcoming Survivor Series: WarGames PLE. This includes Mexico, Ireland, and Samoa, the latter of which extends to the ancestry of The Bloodline members.

"It's a setup, but I'm gonna see how good I can navigate these waters," Rhodes said. "If I can get to Survivor Series, which is in Houston, Texas, I think Team USA might be the bad guys here. I think we'll be the better team, I actually know we'll be the better team, but it's a minefield."

Half of the Team USA vs. Team Mexico line-up has been filled so far. The United States representatives are looking for two more competitors to join them. Mysterio, meanwhile, will head into battle with the 2026 Men's Money in the Bank winner Penta and three more stars to-be-named.