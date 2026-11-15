Rey Mysterio Shares Thoughts On Daughter Aalyah Joining WWE
The Mysterio name is growing its legacy in WWE, with Aalyah being the latest family member to join the company.
During an interview with "What's Your Story," WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio weighed in on his daughter's ongoing journey in WWE, which initially began with a trip to the Performance Center last autumn.
"October [2025], I took her to the PC, and we jumped in the ring for a while," Rey said. "She was very natural. [My wife] Angie was there, and Angie was looking at her. She would look at me and she goes, 'Wow.' Hitting the ropes, rolling, stuff that I have seen other students take time to pick up, she was picking up very fast. So that happened in October. She really liked it. "She goes, 'Dad, I would really love to try it out now.' I said, 'Okay.' February of this year, I got her to go to the PC for two weeks without me being there, on her own. Waking up every day, training, going back home, sleeping, waking up the next day. She did that for two weeks."
Rey noted that Aalyah had expressed interest in wrestling for a long time. It wasn't until she graduated with a degree in human biology at UCSD that her father finally allowed her to pursue it, however.
Once in the ring, Aalyah adapted to the sport so quickly that WWE Performance Center officials granted her an opportunity to perform in a PC Live Match, something usually reserved for signed developmental talents. Based on Rey's comments, it seems that the outing impressed both her father and the line-up of WWE coaches.
Rey Says There's 'Something Special' In His Daughter
"On the last day, they asked her like, 'Hey, I think you're ready to have a PC live match.' 'I don't know. Am I?' They're like, 'Yeah, you are.' So they help her put the match together," Rey recalled. "Norman Smiley was her coach and she had her first match. When I saw it, I was like, 'No, there's no way.' She's my daughter, I'm probably biased, but there's something special there that it's crazy. Now she's been training there since. So that happened in February. She moved down to Florida in late July. She's in Florida now. She started training in August. We talk almost every day."
WWE confirmed Aalyah's signing in September 2026 as she and several others appeared in the latest recruitment class photo. Her classmates were Cara Brown, Katie Reynolds, Ana da Silva, Jackson Goonrey, Tyran Tuckey, and Zoe Sager, the latter of whom previously worked under the WWE ID program.
The month prior, reports indicated that Aalyah had been added to WWE's internal roster. As of this writing, the generational talent has yet to be assigned to a home brand, whether it be "WWE Evolve," "WWE NXT," "WWE Raw," or "WWE SmackDown." Her official pro wrestling debut still awaits her, too.
In the past, WWE fans saw a young Aalyah appear sitting on the sidelines for some of Rey's matches. In 2020, WWE also brought her in for a romantic storyline with Rey's on-screen rival at the time, Buddy Murphy.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "What's Your Story" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.