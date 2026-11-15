The Mysterio name is growing its legacy in WWE, with Aalyah being the latest family member to join the company.

During an interview with "What's Your Story," WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio weighed in on his daughter's ongoing journey in WWE, which initially began with a trip to the Performance Center last autumn.

"October [2025], I took her to the PC, and we jumped in the ring for a while," Rey said. "She was very natural. [My wife] Angie was there, and Angie was looking at her. She would look at me and she goes, 'Wow.' Hitting the ropes, rolling, stuff that I have seen other students take time to pick up, she was picking up very fast. So that happened in October. She really liked it. "She goes, 'Dad, I would really love to try it out now.' I said, 'Okay.' February of this year, I got her to go to the PC for two weeks without me being there, on her own. Waking up every day, training, going back home, sleeping, waking up the next day. She did that for two weeks."

Rey noted that Aalyah had expressed interest in wrestling for a long time. It wasn't until she graduated with a degree in human biology at UCSD that her father finally allowed her to pursue it, however.

Once in the ring, Aalyah adapted to the sport so quickly that WWE Performance Center officials granted her an opportunity to perform in a PC Live Match, something usually reserved for signed developmental talents. Based on Rey's comments, it seems that the outing impressed both her father and the line-up of WWE coaches.