Generational Name Reportedly Added To WWE's Internal Roster

The Mysterio name may be getting another chapter in the WWE history books.

According to PWInsider, Aalyah Gutierrez has been added to WWE's internal roster after reporting to the WWE Performance Center for training. Within the wrestling world, Aalyah is known as the daughter of WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio and sister of former Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio. As it pertains to WWE's roster, the report specified that she's currently listed under her real name, and not the Mysterio surname.

Aalyah is no stranger to the WWE Universe, having previously appeared at ringside for some of her father's matches, and on occasion, in the ring for his storylines. She most famously took part in a romantic angle with now-former WWE star Buddy Murphy in 2020, much to Rey's on-screen dismay.

That storyline limited Aalyah to acting. Over the past year, however, she's begun sharpening her wrestling skills.

Aalyah initially visited the WWE Performance Center last fall to complete some basic in-ring drills as Rey prepared to make his own in-ring return for the company. In February, she stepped in the PC ring once more, this time for an extended training session. Coming out of that, Rey noted that his daughter then committed herself to wrestle on a full-time basis with WWE.

Earlier this week, Aalyah appeared in a photograph alongside PC trainee Marie Malenko as well as "WWE NXT" stars Uriah Connors, Lexis King, and Brooks Jensen. All are generational names.

Rey Mysterio marked WWE main roster debut in 2002. Dominik did the same in 2020. Both are active members of the "WWE Raw" brand.