TNA Impact 11/12/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved
Tonight's "TNA Impact" served as the go-home show for Destination X, though one could argue that it didn't feel all that much like the lead-in to a major event. Nonetheless, our dedicated team at Wrestling Inc. enjoyed aspects of the installment, while finding other parts of the show a little bit lacking.
Below you'll find our thoughts on moments ranging from the opening match pitting Elayna Black against Heather By Elegance, all the way through the main event between Nic Nemeth and Elijah. Remember to check out our "TNA Impact" 11/12/2026 results page for a detailed rundown of the show, and share your favorite and least favorite moments with us in the comments section!
Hated: Technical difficulties
Much of tonight's viewing experience was hampered from a personal perspective because the TNA+ app lagged and essentially played a special stop-animation rendition of "Impact." Now, I might have put that down to a "me issue" had I not gone on to social media and found, in the comments of TNA's own clips posted to their page, several complaints to the same effect.
TNA can find its own ways of being unwatchable as it comes to the product as it is, but there was something about watching Moose and Samuel Shaw wrestle in 10 frames per second that found an entirely new way of taking the biscuit. And then you consider that this is days out from a major event. I don't have the utmost confidence this won't happen again on Sunday, and it's not great to have your app with a paid subscription s*** the bed for more than half of the go-home show.
Thankfully, the issue was sorted before the end of the show and Elijah versus Nic Nemeth played out exactly like it should have (from a technical standpoint). But that doesn't change the fact that, had it not been my job to watch the show, I would have given up long before then and watched something else. That's not great.
What's also not great is, while it was eventually fixed, there were several complaints spanning much of the show that did not get addressed at all. The issue itself was never addressed. No one who would have checked out of the show would have had any idea that it had been fixed.
It's just another example of TNA, a promotion I personally want to succeed, managing to shoot itself in the foot.
Written by Max Everett
Loved: A fantastic opener with some Beautiful People
My goodness. That opening Knockouts match kicked some serious butt tonight.
In my opinion, no one truly lost this contest. It was a nice paced match; not too long nor not too fast. Just right. Both Heather by Elegance and Elayna Black looked strong and advanced their backstage storyline in the ring. I wish we could have a weekly "move of the night" on here, because if we did, I would nominate Heather's spike rana on the ropes. What would leave a snapped neck on most only fueled Black's fire, and I loved it!
From one Brieana Coder to another Brianna Coda (Black's real-life name), she has grown on me as a performer. I recall singing her praises at Lockdown back in August. I didn't watch a whole lot of her work on "WWE NXT"; however, I don't think the spotlight was showcased on her as much as it has been in TNA. She's grown a lot with her display. When she shows up in the ring, she shows out exponentially better each and every time. As for Heather, her singles showcase won me over tonight. I can't recall her last singles match, but she certainly has the charisma that could possibly be bigger than the Elegance Brand as a whole after tonight.
Also, was it just me, or did this match remind anyone of the Beautiful People? Pretty women with a lot of vim and vigor running through their veins. The perfect combo to stand out from among the rest.
Written by Brie Coder
Hated: Who do we root for at Destination X?
Before everyone comes after me with their pitchforks, let me clarify why the video packages between Leon Slater and Trey Miguel have a hate slapped on them tonight.
To begin, I was thoroughly happy that their video packages showed a more vulnerable side to each opponent. That said, how am I to pick between which challenger will reign supreme and walk out of Canada with the TNA World Championship?!
Neither one of these men has said or done anything sly or cheeky to the other one. Very different from what we saw between Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher on Wednesday. Jealousy is fueling their match, but with Slater and Miguel, this match is all about new beginnings, jet setting towards dreams they deemed were impossible growing up.
Though Miguel had his past catch up to him, and he lost an opportunity to join AEW because of it, I was won over by his story more than Slater's. I'm a grandma's girl. Without my grandma, I wouldn't exist today. When Miguel described how his grandma was an intricate part of his life, even though she left him at a young age, how could you not root for him? The guy has never won the World Championship during his time in TNA.
As for Slater, he's a history maker. He's done more than most will ever be able to achieve at 22. But Miguel won the battle of the underdog who deserves the golden title.
Written by Brie Coder
Loved: Apex squashes the King Bees
Normally, I'm not a big fan of squash matches being used as a means to an end of giving talent easy wins to make them look dominant, because it's usually a bit boring to see that play out. In the case of the squash match between Shayna Baszler and Zoey Serrano scoring a fairly quick win against Charity King and Danni Bee, I actually think it was a great choice as a final beat in the storyline between Indi Hartwell and Baszler ahead of the Destination X Knockouts World Championship.
I think what really made this work for me is that TNA has already been pushing Apex as dominant and an absolute force to be reckoned with in the Knockouts Division. For that reason, having Apex make really quick work of King and Bee and destroy them for most of the match acted as one final example for them to show Hartwell at the commentary desk what they plan on having Baszler do to her at Destination X.
The squash also benefitted Serrano in keeping her look strong as one half of the Knockouts World Tag Team Champions, and gave King and Bee a nice few minutes of television time to show what they can do to the world. As someone who isn't very familiar with their bodies of work, I was thoroughly impressed by the both of them and thought they really maximized the minutes they had by each wrestling about half of the match.
Written by Olivia Quinlan
Hated: Mundane event
By the time TNA+ decided I was worthy of a normal frame-rate, the main event between Nic Nemeth and Elijah had started, with the added caveat that Nemeth would be putting his World Championship rematch on the line. Well gee, thanks, TNA.
Nemeth is good and can be great; that is not being disputed here. Are there more exciting wrestlers than the artist known long ago as Dolph Ziggler? Sure. But not very many occupy TNA's roster anyway. Enter: Elijah, the artist formerly known as Elias and, allegedly, Ezekiel. This was a mid "WWE Raw" match in 2018 and yet, it is the main event of "TNA Impact" in 2026.
Why? Well, in storyline, Santino Marella told Ryan Nemeth that he and Nic would be added to the tag team match at Destination X pitting Matt Hardy and Moose against the Syx, and would therefore be putting their Tag titles on the line. Nic found that to be a little unfair and sought to ask Marella to reverse the decision, but then Marella just booked him in a singles match with Elijah with his contractual World title rematch on the line.
That was the precedent for the main event of the go-home show. Elijah isn't even on the Destination X card. Nemeth is in a Tag title match against four completely different guys. It was a match booked on a whim in a backstage segment. Which either means TNA didn't have a main event going into this show that was taped a month ago or they decided to write their main event as one booked on a whim in a backstage segment. That's just lazy. Which, yes, might be a little bit of a fork found in kitchen situation. But at least try to pretend you're a major promotion that people actually try to support.
There's Trey Miguel, Leon Slater, Jason Hotch, Mustafa Ali, Amazing Red and Ricky Sosa yet this was chosen to be the main event. The ingredients are there but there isn't a clue how to put them together in a dish that's palatable.
Written by Max Everett
Loved: The Dollhouse seemingly expands
Last week, I was thrilled to see the dual return of Taryn Terrell and The Dollhouse (both in physical and metaphorical form). I was even more thrilled to see the group expanding this week.
Based on her recruiting choices, it seems that Terrell is rounding up Knockouts with a glaring loss of direction and/or friends. In Harley Hudson's case, she was searching for both after The Righteous and Xia Brookside conspired to leave her lying and homeless on last Thursday's "Impact." When all hope appeared lost for Hudson, Terrell then swooped in with an offering of friendship and a Barbie-like doll house as the UK native's symbolic new home.
Evidently, Hudson accepted the offer as she emerged alongside Terrell once more tonight, this time to help recruit Mila Moore to The Dollhouse. Moore, of course, is no longer part of Order 4, nor is she romantically linked to John Skyler, meaning she is a hot free agent waiting to be scooped up.
Assuming Moore accepts the invitation, that brings this iteration of The Dollhouse to three members, one less than the original. I'm hoping that means one more Knockout will come aboard to mirror the dynamics of the OG. Who exactly may that be? My first choice would be Heather Reckless, who seems to be on the brink of needing a new home herself as tensions with The Elegance Brand intensify.
However it shakes out, the return of Taryn Terrell and her legendary stable signals good things for the TNA Knockouts division.
Written by Ella Jay