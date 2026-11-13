TNA Impact 11/12/2026: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

Much of tonight's viewing experience was hampered from a personal perspective because the TNA+ app lagged and essentially played a special stop-animation rendition of "Impact." Now, I might have put that down to a "me issue" had I not gone on to social media and found, in the comments of TNA's own clips posted to their page, several complaints to the same effect.

TNA can find its own ways of being unwatchable as it comes to the product as it is, but there was something about watching Moose and Samuel Shaw wrestle in 10 frames per second that found an entirely new way of taking the biscuit. And then you consider that this is days out from a major event. I don't have the utmost confidence this won't happen again on Sunday, and it's not great to have your app with a paid subscription s*** the bed for more than half of the go-home show.

Thankfully, the issue was sorted before the end of the show and Elijah versus Nic Nemeth played out exactly like it should have (from a technical standpoint). But that doesn't change the fact that, had it not been my job to watch the show, I would have given up long before then and watched something else. That's not great.

What's also not great is, while it was eventually fixed, there were several complaints spanning much of the show that did not get addressed at all. The issue itself was never addressed. No one who would have checked out of the show would have had any idea that it had been fixed.

It's just another example of TNA, a promotion I personally want to succeed, managing to shoot itself in the foot.

Written by Max Everett