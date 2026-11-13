WWE Smackdown Viewership & Ratings Report: 11/6/2026

The "WWE SmackDown" go-home show for Crown Jewel grew in viewership, despite it being a taped show, while the ratings saw a slight decline.

The average viewership for the blue brand's show that aired on November 6, 2026, from the Barclays Center in New York rose from 1,162,000 to 1,195,000 viewers, representing a small 3% gain, as per "Wrestlenomics." The viewership was the highest in three weeks, with the previous high coming on the October 16 show, which drew 1,327,000 viewers. While viewership grew, it remained below the four-week average of 1,235,000.

In the key 18-49 demographic, the rating fell slightly by 0.01 compared to the October 30 show, dropping to 0.25 on November 6. As for the Q4 viewership and ratings for "SmackDown," both metrics have seen an increase compared to Q4 of 2025, with the former rising by 11% and the latter by 12%.

The show from New York was headlined by Kevin Owens and CM Punk, who faced off in a brutal, hard-hitting No Holds Barred match, where the former emerged victorious. The show also saw the final touches put on matches for Crown Jewel, including a segment involving Sami Zayn and Jimmy Uso, and the competitors for the Women's Crown Jewel Champion match, Chelsea Green and Liv Morgan.