Nic Nemeth Hopes WWE Explains Logic Behind 946 Lineup

Former WWE star Nic Nemeth wants the 946 to succeed but would like to hear why they are attacking everyone in WWE.

946, ever since debuting in WWE, has ambushed The Bloodline on a number of occasions and recently laid waste to a few on "WWE NXT." With the group looking to make a mark in WWE, Nemeth discussed one aspect of their storyline that they should explain on "Busted Open."

"I'd like to see, at some point, an in-depth reason, or a reason why. Not just like, 'Oh, you know, he wears a bandana sometimes too. All right, he's in,'" Nemeth began. "And it's really easy to do that. And the Carmelo one, it was just like, all right, here we go, we got an explanation, and we did it."

Nemeth is pleased that the stars in 946 are getting an opportunity to showcase their abilities, as he believes they all have potential. However, he feels the group needs a clear purpose to help explain why they are doing what they're doing.

"And we need to see some mission statement other than 'no one's safe.' We need something that stands out. And even if it's one of those ones that's the formulaic opening to 'Raw' for 20 years in a row, like, there's a faction of six guys, so they're all going to talk for two minutes, and then Triple H is going to talk for 10, and then we're going to go, it's going to be 25 minutes in. Like, even with that formulaic, I think we need to see it," he said. "We need to see some version of these guys, because we know the Bloodline, we know what Solo does, we know that Jimmy and Jey, they're different, we have all these different intricacies when it comes to the Bloodline. When it comes to 946, it's like, yeah, those guys are cool, they're kicking everyone's a**. [But] Why?"

The group has been feuding with The Bloodline since debuting on the main roster, but has yet to explain why they attacked them or what brought them together.