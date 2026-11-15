Former WWE star Luke Gallows has discussed his and Karl Anderson's last run with WWE, admitting they were disgruntled towards the end of it.

The Good Brothers' time with WWE came to an end in 2025, with the tag team's second run not going as planned, as they featured very sporadically. Gallows recently spoke on their "Talk'N Shop Podcast," where he revealed the reason for their frustration.

"That's tough for us because we were honestly, we were really, really, really, really miserable, grumpy a**holes our last time there. We were very unhappy. Not right now. We're really enjoying the freedom of it," said Gallows. "I think that we thought coming back in, we were promised a lot of stuff, and it didn't really work out. And when, you know, you got to compartmentalize that. But everybody wants to be in the spotlight. Everybody wants to be on TV. Everybody wants to be at an angle. Everybody wants to be doing something cool. So whenever we were kind of sitting on the bench for a while, we were very unhappy about it. At least I was."

He admitted that this sentiment was present under both Vince McMahon's and Triple H's management in WWE. Gallows joked about the time he and Anderson were sneaking out of a WWE show after learning that they had nothing to do that night, when they noticed that Vince McMahon was back in the promotion.

The Good Brothers eventually did return to WWE, but this time it was to induct their good friend, AJ Styles, into the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year.