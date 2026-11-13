WWE Reportedly Considering Multiple Match Types For John Cena Classic

Next month, talents from WWE's main roster and the "WWE NXT" brand will collide in the first-ever John Cena Classic. And according to a new report, their battles may extend beyond traditional singles competition.

In an effort to include more talent in the John Cena Classic, Fightful Select reports that WWE officials are considering the idea of interweaving some multi-person matches into it. As it stands, only five participants are confirmed for the special event: Cody Rhodes, Zilla Fatu, Romeo Moreno, Noam Dar, and Kelani Jordan.

"The American Nightmare" received the first invite from Cena on the November 2 edition of "WWE Raw," with Fatu's following two days later on "NXT." This week, Cena issued the next round of invites to the 2026 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners and the reigning NXT Women's Champion. More offers are expected to be handed out in the coming weeks as Cena makes additional appearances on "WWE SmackDown," "Raw," "NXT," and Survivor Series: WarGames.

Per Cena, members of Club WWE will vote for a men's and women's champion of the titular event after seeing a whole night of in-ring action. As for the matches themselves, all of them will pit main roster stars against those of "NXT." Specific matchups have yet to be announced.

The John Cena Classic will emanate from Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida on Monday, December 14, acting as a special episode of "Raw." Earlier the same day, WWE will broadcast another "Raw" from Perth, Australia as a part of a multi-day international takeover.