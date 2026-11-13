Tony Khan Comments On Flight Issues Changing AEW Dynamite Plans, Lengthy Running Time

A three-hour combo special of "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Collision" turned into a 3.5 hour broadcast filled with a number of changes this week. Nevertheless, AEW President Tony Khan attests that he made it all work, and moreover, something he's proud of.

On the AEW Full Gear media call, Khan explained how flight troubles connected to talents coming off the 2026 Jericho Cruise affected his creative plans for the back-to-back "Dynamite" and "Collision" tapings in Utah, which went 30 minutes longer than fans expected.

"I thought it was a great wrestling show," Khan said. "If you're sitting in my seat and you've got numerous flight issues and you're trying to put a great wrestling show together, imagine how I feel at the end of the show when I think it was a great show and everything came together great. It was a huge sense of relief and excitement going into Full Gear. I had announced some great things for the show. Then there were some people that had some issues getting out, which can happen. That's why it's good to have contingency plans. I love doing that. So, in this case, the network was great about pushing some things back."

Khan pointed to Hyan and Nick Wayne as two notable names that faced travel difficulties heading into Wednesday night's AEW programming. In her case, Hyan arrived to Utah's Maverik Center just as the show began, which meant her three-way TBS Championship match, also involving Queen Aminata and Skye Blue, had to be moved to the main event slot of "Collision." Nick Wayne, who also entered the venue later than anticipated, made an on-screen appearance near the end of "Collision," too.

Both Hyan and Wayne wrestled on the Chris Jericho Rock N' Wrestling Rager at Sea, which docked in Miami on November 11, the same day as AEW's dual-taping.