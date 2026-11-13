Ricochet Says '97%' Of AEW's Locker Room Want The Best For The Company

As 2026 rounds out, All Elite Wrestling is heading in the right direction, according to Ricochet. Despite the tragic losses of its performers "The Butcher" Andy Williams and PAC this year, AEW has learned to bounce back to maintain its popularity within the global market. Celebrating seven years as a company, though he joined it two years ago, the leader of The Demand believes the locker room is resilient and showcases what he proclaims to be a blast from the past closeness that he hasn't seen in a while.

"Honestly, I think it's kind of bittersweet, but at the same time, we have such a good locker room right now. And honestly, since I've gotten there in 2024...it's been awesome," the former inaugural National and World Trios Champion told Sports Illustrated. "It just reminds me of, like, back in the day, on the indies, when we would all travel, and everyone was just there to help the show be great. Obviously, everyone has their egos, everyone has their personalities, everyone has their...attitudes, whatever you want to say. But at the end of the day, I think 97 percent of who we got in our locker room, I think everyone wants to make AEW the best, the biggest that it can be."

"The Trendsetter" also said despite egos, many of the talents he works alongside with are willing to put their differences aside for the sake of telling and capturing a monumental story, which is why he's happy to have joined the promotion when he did.

The company is now approaching its traditional fall pay-per-view event, Full Gear, which will emanate live this Saturday from the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Nine matches have been confirmed, as of this report.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Takedown On SI" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.