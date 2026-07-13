AEW Announces Date & Location Of Full Gear 2026

Now that they are officially on the road to All In, AEW has begun getting the rest of their PPV schedule for 2026 in order, announcing last week that All Out would be returning to Chicago, Illinois in September. And while the promotion has yet to reveal where, or even if, WrestleDream and Worlds End will return in 2026, they have confirmed the return of one of their trademark events, in a city they're more than familiar with. The Arizona Republic reports that AEW Full Gear will take place on November 14, airing out of the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona. AEW confirmed the news on X soon after.

AEW Full Gear is coming to Phoenix, AZ! As announced by @azcentral, one of AEW's biggest PPVs of the year, #AEWFullGear, is heading to the Mortgage Matchup Center on Saturday, November 14! pic.twitter.com/Nnx2PNCdSX — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 13, 2026

"It [Double or Nothing] was voted the best wrestling show of the year, 2025," AEW owner Tony Khan said in a statement to Arizona Republic. "Double or Nothing 2025 was voted the best wrestling show of the year worldwide by Sports Illustrated, and a number of the top publications picked Double or Nothing in Arizona as the best wrestling event of the year last year. And AEW is even better in 2026. We're having an even bigger and better year in 2026. So it's perfect that we're coming back."

As noted by Khan, Double or Nothing 2025 took place in Arizona, featuring "Hangman" Adam Page defeating Will Ospreay to win the 2025 Men's Owen Hart Cup tournament, along with Mercedes Mone defeating Jamie Hayter to win the Women's Owen Hart Cup tournament. There will be a slight change for Full Gear, however, as Double or Nothing took place at the Desert Diamond Arena in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale. As such, the move to Mortgage Matchup Center will see Full Gear take place in Downtown Phoenix.

Full Gear will be at least the fourth show AEW has run in Arizona in 2026. The promotion previously held special episodes of "Dynamite" and "Collision," called Maximum Carnage, in January, featuring MJF defending the AEW Men's World Championship against Bandido. They later held an episode of "Collision" in Tucson on March 7.