When he debuted at WWE Backlash in 2025, Jeff Cobb was thrilled when he heard his name said for the very first time by Michael Cole. So much so, that he had hoped it would be used throughout his near year tenure in the WWE. However, it wasn't. When speaking with Chris Van Vilet, Cobb recalled how he rode the momentum of retaining his real name for nearly two weeks before WWE management made him change it.

"Originally, I didn't hear anything for a while, so I was like, all right, this is cool. I'm going to keep Jeff Cobb," he said on "Insight." "I thought it was good until about, I would say a week-and-a-half before, I started getting, like, [a] text message about, 'Hey, have you thought of a new name?' And I was [like], 'Oh, man.' I was trying to ignore it, put it off, and hopefully, they just forgot about it, but I kind of came up with a couple of different ideas,"

Before settling on JC Mateo (so he wouldn't have to change his singlets that already had the "JC" initials on them), he couldn't help but crack up over one particular name that even this former three-time World Champion deemed hilarious and continued calling Cobb up until his exit.

"This is why I really like Drew [McIntyre]... After I narrowed it down, I chose the name. I was like, 'Hey, can I have a copy of this?' And they're like, 'Why?' I was like, 'Well, I just want to keep it for mementos,' 'cause I like...collecting random silly things," Cobb began. "So, I brought the list back to the locker room. And Drew was like, 'Oh, what's this?' I was [like], 'Oh, this is my list of names...' And he looked at them, and he's on the second page. He's like, 'I like this one.' I was like, 'Well, we're not using that...' But it was Jafar Smash. I said, 'What?' So, every time I saw Drew without hesitation, I was like, 'What's up, Drew?' He's like, 'What's up, Jafar?'"

Among the names he had to choose from, Cobb revealed that the name "JONAH" was on the list, noting that WWE's creative team weren't informed that the name was once used by one of their current performers, "Big" Bronson Reed, during his past tenure in New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.