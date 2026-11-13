AEW's Tony Khan Elaborates On His Confidence Level Working With Skydance

AEW President Tony Khan has been open about his company and its future, and his own relationship with Skydance CEO David Ellison, following the merger of Warner Bros. Discovery, AEW's media partner in the US, with Paramount. During the AEW Full Gear media call, Khan took further questions surrounding the merger and what's next for AEW.

He said the "lifeblood" of AEW, on the business side, is keeping a strong relationship with its partner, as the company's primary revenue is its domestic media rights deal. He once again stated he believes the change at the top is very positive for AEW.

"I have had several very good meetings with David Ellison," Khan said. "I have met with him four times, and in those four meetings, we've had great conversations about the future of AEW. Now, we do have a good amount of time still remaining on our contract and I think we've done very, very well and I know that he feels we've performed very well, which is very exciting to hear from the owner of the new company."

AEW's deal is set to continue until at least the beginning of 2028, but there is an option year that could extend it through 2029. Khan said that Ellison has a "very high opinion" of AEW, and put over the CEO's idea of bundling HBO Max and Paramount+ into one streaming service.

"I think that creates great opportunities for AEW to grow our viewership," he said, responding to veteran wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer. "When you asked me about the most important business goal for AEW is and I think international growth is very, very important, however I would still say the lifeblood for the business engine of AEW is the domestic [media rights] and that's where having this great relationship and continuing this great relationship is very, very important."