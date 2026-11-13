AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report: 11/7/2026

"AEW Collision," held live from Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Wrestling Rager at Sea, more commonly referred to as just the "Jericho cruise," saw a big bump in viewership from the previous week's episode. The November 7 edition of "Collision" also saw a title change, when Tommaso Ciampa captured the AEW National Championship from Andrade El Idolo in the main event.

According to Wrestlenomics, the November 7 episode of "Collision" drew 376,000 average viewers, up 25 percent from the previous week's 302,000 average viewers. The episode was also up 33 percent from the previous week's rating, drawing a 0.08 in the ever-important ages 18-49 demographic. The outlet reported that "Collision" was third on cable for the demographic for the night.

Compared to the average viewership of 242,000 this time last year, "Collision's" current November 2026 average is up 56 percent at 376,000 average viewers. The average rating compared to November 2025 is also up 100 percent, from 0.04 to 0.08.

In addition to Ciampa winning the National Championship from Andrade, the show also featured plenty of build to AEW Full Gear, set for this weekend from Phoenix, Arizona. It was revealed that Kazuchika Okada will defend his International Championship against Adam Copeland at the event, and New Level's Kofi and Austin Creed addressed their Texas Death match for the AEW World Trios Championships in a promo segment.

CMLL World Women's Champion, and former TBS Champion, Persephone scored a win over Mina Shirakawa and Jericho's current nemesis, Nick Wayne, defeated former WWE ID talent Marcus Mathers.