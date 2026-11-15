Former AEW star Max Caster is currently on a break from professional wrestling after facing backlash for a line in his rap to the ring at TNA Bound for Glory, where he faced Moose, but the "Best Wrestler Alive" recently did a live online signing where he took some fan questions. Caster sat down with K&S WrestleFest, live on Facebook, where he was asked if he expected to get backlash from Jeff Jarett's wife, Karen, for one of his lines back in December 2022.

On an episode of "AEW Dynamite," Caster threw out a line where he said, in part, Jarrett "stole money like it's Kurt Angle's wife," referring to the "Last Outlaw's" marriage to Karen, who was formerly married to Angle, a real-life saga that played out in a TNA storyline. Caster said he figures he'll get heat for his bars.

"A lot of people are angry at me for a lot of things," Caster said. "Do I expect it? I just have come to accept it, let's say that."

The most recent heat on Caster came following Bound for Glory, where he used a line referencing a missile strikes on Riyadh, Saudi Arabia's King Khalid International Airport, which killed 12 people and injured 300 others just before the pay-per-view. Caster would go on to lose to Moose at the event.

In the days following, fans noticed that TNA deleted all references to Caster on social media. TNA released a statement that it was severing ties with the star, and Caster then offered an apology on his own social media. He revealed he'd be taking a break from wrestling for an "extended period" during an independent event on October 17.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit K&S WrestleFest and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.