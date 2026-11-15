If there's one thing AEW is always going to be known for, it's giving fans the most bang for their buck when it comes to their pay-per-views. I'm well aware that I am always one to complain about the length of the shows, but what worked against the company tonight (in addition to its runtime) was the fact they put on two big, bloody, chaotic stipulation matches that felt like they overshadowed other bouts on the card.

The third match of the night was the AEW Trios World Championship Texas Death match, and after New Level and Swerve Strickland recaptured the gold in a lengthy gorefest, which is in contender for match of the year for me, the next few matches fell really flat. I hate to say it, but it almost felt like the AEW Women's Tag Team Championships were switched up from the Brawling Birds to Wrathlander just to have something of substance happen immediately following Texas Death.

While I loved the fact Ilja Dragunov won his first championship in AEW in a solid match against Tommaso Ciampa, I just couldn't get excited for it, as I felt like I was still recovering from the trios match. The crowd also wasn't too into that match until the very end, which was disappointing.

Of course you have to have the Death Riders on the show named after Pac, following his tragic passing, even if they did take the loss. I'm just not sure if AITA was the right way to get them on the show. I'm not invested in their feud with The Cut or their partnership with the Conglomeration. Whereas Texas Death felt personal and had an excellent story behind it to justify the brutality, the AITA match didn't have that. It was just chaotic fun, which is usually fine, if that's the only major stipulation on a show.

It could be best described as a "party match" or something along those lines. There was a lot of dancing on the outside of the ring to DMX to basically kick things off, which was fun, but as the match went on, it felt like it was dragging. There were way too many people involved, which did make it feel much different than Texas Death, but it was overall just way too much for the night.

All other Anarchy in the Arena matches have been held at AEW Double or Nothing, which is probably where they should always be booked. Between the two big bouts, on top of all the title matches, it felt like everything was competing with itself tonight, and it made the event feel exhausting without much breathing room or time to recover.

Written by Daisy Ruth