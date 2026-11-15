Forty-eight hours ago, the United States felt the panic following an order made by the Federal Aviation Administration for a ground stop on all domestic departing flights nationwide. Several hours later, on Friday evening, the order was lifted, but the mass cancellations and disruptions continued thereafter. Fortunately, WWE and its Friday night flagship show, "WWE SmackDown," went off without a hitch in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. However, the story was different for those trying to fly home after.

According to Fightful Select, the WWE Superstars and its additional talents scheduled to appear on Friday's show were already in Fort Lauderdale ahead of the FAA announcement. However, the publication noted that dozens were stuck in Florida right after the show. Though most of its stars live in Florida, those who do not were given accommodations, including staying with co-workers until they could figure out other plans. Fightful additionally reported that WWE is currently assisting its talents with their plans.

Last week, the blue brand hosted the former "Never Seen 17" World Champion John Cena, who invited Charlotte Flair and Fatal Influence (Women's United States Champion Jacy Jayne, Fallon Henley, and Lainey Reid) to participate in the John Cena Classic, on Monday, December 14. Additionally on the show, Kevin Owens called out his longtime frenemy Sami Zayn, the Women's WarGames Match for Survivor Series was announced, and GUNTHER captured a victory over Finn Balor.