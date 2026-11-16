AEW Full Gear 2026: Biggest Winners & Losers
AEW Full Gear was a marathon of wrestling action, and like any marathon, winning and losing is mainly in the eye of the competitor. Plenty happened on the show, and you can read all about it over on the AEW Full Gear 2026 Live Blog. The Wrestling Inc. Staff also went through everything they loved and hated from the show in the, you guessed it, AEW Full Gear Loved & Hated column.
All that's left are those winners and those losers that I mentioned. Some of them are obvious, like Will Ospreay overcoming his first real threat to his title, while some are a little more symbolic, like Tommaso Ciampa proving he belongs in AEW by losing the National Title. There were also losers of every stripe, from the actual losers of Davis & Doyle to the proverbial losers like Mercedes Mone. The comments section will be open if you feel you have more to add to the conversation.
Enough of my teasing, though; let's get into the winners and the losers from AEW Full Gear 2026.
Winner: Tommaso Ciampa
Tommaso Ciampa has not even been in AEW for a full year and he already feels like a veteran member of the locker room. He's had two brief title reigns, both of which have been transitional in nature, while also featuring some damn fine matches. He has taken to the promotion like a duck to water, and his loss to Ilja Dragunov on Saturday was further proof of his effortless jump to Jacksonville.
He was Ilja Dragunov's first major win since making that self-same jump last month, and the fact that the task was given to a newbie like Ciampa, instead of one of the more seasoned members of the AEW locker room says a lot about how AEW sees the former WWE NXT Champion. He might not be National Champion anymore, but it's about to be Continental Classic season, and his success with titles suggests he can't be counted out, should he end up in the tournament.
Losing really is winning sometimes, especially in professional wrestling, and Tommaso Ciampa's rookie season in AEW is proof of that.
Loser: Mercedes Mone
Mercedes Mone and Marina Shafir had a very good match on Saturday. I think Mercedes is very talented. I think the AEW women's roster is probably the strongest it's ever been.
But I've been waiting night and day for Toni Storm to come back. There've been lots of indications, and I've certainly seen some, but like Leonard Cohen said, "I'm waiting for the miracle to come."
With rumblings of Storm's return coming in the form of cassette tapes, and a fairly competitive TBS Title scene, I feel like the Women's World Title is locked in a holding pattern, where Mercedes will have interesting, albeit safe, challengers. It's a tough situation to be in for the champ, and I don't envy her. She is going to have to do everything she can, jump through hoops, do flips, cry, scream, tear out her hair, anything to distract us from the fact that we are simply waiting around for Toni Storm to return from her mystery hiatus and inject a certain amount of uncertainty back into the division.
It was a great match. Had Marina won, I'd be writing this exact same entry about her. It's just the unlucky spot the Women's World Champion is in until Toni returns; the short straw, if you will.
Winner: Will Ospreay
I was one of the few people who thought AEW might be bold enough to make Kyle Fletcher the new world champion. Fletcher is just popular enough, and Ospreay is just drama-focused enough that it felt probable, but not only did Ospreay win the match, he did so in possibly one of the better matches of his career.
Fletcher was Ospreay's first real threat as champion. Clockwork Carnage was always meant to be an Ospreay showcase, and there's no way he was dropping the title he won from Kenny Omega in Wembley Stadium on a random "AEW Dynamite," so this was the first time it felt like the reign was truly in peril. This will not be the last time that Fletcher and Ospreay face off for the world title, and my god have they set a high bar for themselves.
Ospreay is just addicted enough to drama and heartbreak, that it can sometimes hold him back. He can rely as much on narrative high spots as he can athletic ones. Seeing him so plainly triumphant was a nice sign of growth from the infant terrible of pro wrestling. Ospreay seems to be finally settling into his place as a bonafide star. He's beaten Kazuchika Okada, he's beaten Kenny Omega, and now it feels like he's beaten Will Ospreay, as any man must do on his road to maturation.
Loser: Davis & Doyle
A moment is a delicate thing. Mark Davis & Jake Doyle beat The Young Bucks in sound fashion, squashing the AEW EVPs in dominant fashion, then made their presence known in the recent Blood & Guts Match; on the winning side, might I add?
Then they had a good showing against The Young Bucks at Full Gear, but ultimately came up short, in what felt like a now-or-never opportunity for the team. They're big, mean, and still couldn't get it done against the oldest version of The Young Bucks ever. Now, with the addition of the Kasper Brothers (FKA The Creeds), it feels like Davis & Doyle have been pushed to the back of the line, and who knows when the stars will align like this again?
It's a damn shame. It feels like Davis & Doyle were right on the cusp of something big, only for the door to slam directly in their face. It's disheartening. I can only hope they find a way to get these two back in contention, and soon, before they have to reestablish their strength all over again.