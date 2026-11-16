AEW Full Gear was a marathon of wrestling action, and like any marathon, winning and losing is mainly in the eye of the competitor. Plenty happened on the show, and you can read all about it over on the AEW Full Gear 2026 Live Blog. The Wrestling Inc. Staff also went through everything they loved and hated from the show in the, you guessed it, AEW Full Gear Loved & Hated column.

All that's left are those winners and those losers that I mentioned. Some of them are obvious, like Will Ospreay overcoming his first real threat to his title, while some are a little more symbolic, like Tommaso Ciampa proving he belongs in AEW by losing the National Title. There were also losers of every stripe, from the actual losers of Davis & Doyle to the proverbial losers like Mercedes Mone. The comments section will be open if you feel you have more to add to the conversation.

Enough of my teasing, though; let's get into the winners and the losers from AEW Full Gear 2026.