Trey Miguel has opened up about his future with TNA Wrestling as his contract nears its end.

Miguel has been a fixture in TNA for nearly a decade, re-signing with the promotion at the start of the year after AEW withdrew his contract. Since then, he has signed another contract in June, with his latest deal set to expire at the end of 2026, alongside some of his peers in the promotion. In an interview with "Cultaholic," Miguel expressed his happiness with the promotion and his desire to continue working with the company.

"In January, I only re-signed for six months. In June, re-signed for six months. Before the end of this year, we'll have to negotiate a new contract. I'm hoping to get more than just six months. I think I've made it evident over the past years that TNA's my home. I love TNA. I'm not displeased to be here by any stretch of the imagination," said Miguel.

The former TNA X Division Champion said he was worried about his future with the company when he suffered a knee injury earlier this year that kept him sidelined for a few months, as his contract was nearing its end. However, TNA gave him an opportunity to re-sign, something he appreciates, and he hopes his next deal will be much longer.

"I'm really grateful that they've continued to offer me more contracts. I think I've signed like five or six TNA contracts at this point, which is cool," he added. "I don't know if that is a good or bad thing, but if we can just sign it for one more three-year deal, I would be chill."

After re-signing with TNA earlier this year, Miguel said he wanted to remain with the promotion and be part of its new deal with AMC. His loyalty to TNA has paid off, as he has flourished as a singles star following The Rascalz's move to AEW, winning the TNA International Championship in 2026 and recently challenging TNA World Champion Leon Slater.