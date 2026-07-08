TNA's Trey Miguel Announces He's Been 'Officially Cleared' To Return From Knee Injury

TNA's Trey Miguel had a turbulent start to the year, but he's been making the best of it, and now, things look even brighter for the star. Miguel took to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday to announce he's officially been cleared following a knee injury.

"Cats out the bag, I'm officially Cleared," Miguel posted, alongside a green heart emoji.

Miguel suffered a broken patella during a defense of the TNA International Championship against Mustafa Ali at TNA Rebellion on April 11. The star was able to finish the match, but lost the gold to Ali, ending his reign at 57 days.

Cats out the bag, I'm officially Cleared 💚 — Trey Miguel (@TheTreyMiguel) July 8, 2026

In a social media update after the injury, Miguel revealed that surgery didn't seem to be necessary. He did, however, post a photo of himself in a knee brace at the time and said it would "take some time," but he would see fans again soon. The Wrestling Observer reported that it was going to take between four to six weeks for Miguel to be able to resume training for a return.

TNA recently wrapped tapings from Albany, New York, but the promotion is set to tape again in Philadelphia on July 30. Miguel has not yet confirmed whether or not he will be at the taping.

Miguel also announced on Wednesday that he has re-signed with TNA, as it feels like home and he wants to see how the company's current deal with AMC plays out. He told the "Battleground Podcast" that he's been with TNA since they were streaming on Twitch, and the bigger media rights deal is something he wants to "see through so bad."

The star was released by AEW before his stint in the company even began back in January. He returned to TNA shortly after.