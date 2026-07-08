Trey Miguel Explains Decision To Re-Sign With TNA Wrestling

In recent weeks, TNA Wrestling has retained the likes of Tasha Steelz, Allie, and Trey Miguel to its roster. In Miguel's case, his decision to stay partially stems from the feeling of homeliness provided by the promotion. At the same time, he wants to personally see how TNA's current deal with AMC plays out.

"It comes from a part of I was there when we had the worst of TV deals. I was there when we had Twitch and we didn't really have a big platform. I was there when we had no one in the crowd, going through COVID. The opportunity that we have ahead of us with AMC is something that I've been personally waiting for so long for. For us to be on a bigger platform on national television, on cable television, I want to see that through so bad," Miguel told the "Battleground Podcast."

"I don't want to leave halfway through the first year of it. I want to be a part of this thing. It's a payoff to all the hard work that I've given TNA. It's a payoff for TNA's hard work. I had no interest in leaving in the middle of that."

Miguel returned to TNA earlier this year after his abrupt release from AEW. The Rascalz member quickly found success in his TNA resurgence by securing a TNA International Championship opportunity, courtesy of a "feast" briefcase. He later won the title at TNA No Surrender on February 13.

Since mid-April, Miguel has been sidelined from action due to a broken kneecap. Last week, Miguel confirmed (via ClickOnDetroit) that he had been medically cleared to compete again. The date for his anticipated in-ring return has yet to be revealed, however.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Battleground Podcast" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.