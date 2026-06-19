TNA Announces Trey Miguel Has Re-Signed

As a turbulent week comes to an end for the company, TNA Wrestling has announced that former X-Division Champion Trey Miguel has re-signed. The news came after another positive TNA update, where it was revealed former Knockouts Champion Allie has officially signed a contract.

TNA took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce the news of Miguel re-signing. The length of the former TNA International Champion's deal was not reported. Miguel returned to TNA at the beginning of January, after it was revealed his contract, alongside his former Rascalz stablemates, had expired.

The entire Rascalz stable, including Miguel, Dezmond Xavier, Zachary Wentz, and Myron Reed, were set to join AEW. However, previous unsavory comments of Miguel's, that he had apologized for, resurfaced at the time, leading to his release from his contract, a move that reportedly came from "above" AEW President Tony Khan.

Miguel returned to TNA on the January 22 episode of "TNA iMPACT" in the Feast or Fired match, where he received one of the four briefcases, which ended up awarding him a shot at the International Championship. Miguel won the title from "WWE NXT" star Channing "Stacks" Lorenzo in February, but would lose the gold to Mustafa Ali at TNA Rebellion.

The company revealed on Wednesday it was undergoing "workforce reduction," which led to the departures of multiple names backstage. Head of creative Tommy Dreamer revealed on "Busted Open Radio" that he was leaving the company, and later that day, producer Sami Callihan posted to X (formerly Twitter), that while he thought he was getting the call to take over Dreamer's position, he too was fired from the company. Multiple talent, like Tessa Blanchard and Steve Maclin, recently asked for, and were granted their releases from TNA.