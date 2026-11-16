Tony Khan has discussed Austin Creed and Kofi's run in AEW and what it has been like working with them.

Creed and Kofi have showcased a different side of themselves ever since arriving in AEW, which was on full display at Full Gear when they battled Brodido and Adam Page in a grisly, bloody match for the AEW Trios Championship, which they once again won alongside Swerve Strickland. After the show, Khan answered a question about the duo's performance in the match, as well as his experience collaborating with them since their arrival in AEW.

"I really enjoyed the match [Trios title match at Full Gear], it was very hard-hitting, it was certainly a team effort, and they were very involved in it [Kofi and Creed]," he began. "And in terms of the ideas, they were very active and they had great ideas. I've been very, very involved with them since they came, and it was a big change."

The AEW CEO then spoke about his working relationship with the two former WWE stars, expressing his happiness at collaborating with them and praising how well they fit into AEW.

"And then over the last few months, I've really enjoyed getting to know Austin and Kofi," added Khan. "I've really enjoyed collaborating with them. I've worked with Swerve for years, and it's the first time I've worked with Austin and Kofi, but I really enjoy it. And they have completely different experiences than I do, and I love talking to them, and I think it's great for everybody to be able to contribute and brainstorm, and so far they've been a great fit in AEW."

Khan concluded by praising the Texas Deathmatch at Full Gear and expressing his happiness at having The New Level as part of the AEW roster. The trio is now in their second reign as Trios Champions, having first captured the titles during Kofi and Creed's AEW debut at All In.