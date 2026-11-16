TNA Wrestling's Amazing Red has discussed his current run in the promotion and how it's a full-circle moment to be back in the company.

Amazing Red, who was an integral part of the X Division in the 2000s, returned to the promotion earlier this year not only to be inducted into the Hall of Fame but also to continue his wrestling career. The 44-year-old, who won the X Division Championship for the fourth time at Bound for Glory on the same weekend he was inducted into the Hall of Fame, spoke to "The Wrestling Classic" about why his return has been special.

"Very surreal, full-circle moment where I thought I would never be back into something like this, let alone be back into TNA. Especially where I'm at now in life, like mentally, physically, it was probably no better position or way to be back in TNA than now. And I'm just so blessed, man. I'm so happy to be here. Again, it just feels like this feels like a dream. It feels like a dream for sure," he said.

Red pointed out how TNA has always set itself apart from other promotions, describing it as having elements of indie wrestling but at a higher level. He feels the promotion has kept evolving and changing, and feels that it's at its best presently.

"I know TNA also has been going through changes over the years, but I think the way it's at right now is probably the strongest I've seen it. But they're still in their same own little league, man. And I love it. I love it 'cause that's me. I'm in my own little league out there," added the veteran star.

The TNA Hall of Famer has spoken about adapting to the times during his current run with the promotion, explaining how he is now much smarter about the decisions he makes in the ring to avoid injuries and stay safe. He has realized that he doesn't always need to take unnecessary risks, an approach he has adopted in his current TNA run.