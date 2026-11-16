Friday's nationwide ground stoppage affected wrestling promotions big and small throughout the weekend. AEW had to make changes to the Full Gear pre-show, Tailgate Brawl on Saturday as did TNA for its Destination X pay-per-view in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada on Sunday.

Although the stoppage was lifted late on Friday night, its reverberations may still be felt during tonight's episode of "WWE Raw". The show is scheduled at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC. On Sunday, Bryan Alvarez gave update to his X (formerly Twitter) subscribers:

"Even though the travel shutdown was Friday, even today there is concern in WWE that some talent may not make it to RAW."

John Cena is scheduled to be there live to announce the next John Cena Classic invitee. A WarGames advantage match between Carmelo Hayes and Cruz Montana vs. The Usos is advertised. Raquel Rodriquez is set to defend the Women's IC title against IYO SKY. Greensboro, NC native and one-half of the World Tag Team Champions, Je'Von Evans is scheduled for an aftershow appearance at local nightclub.