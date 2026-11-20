After spending most of his career as a babyface best known for wowing fans with his athleticism, Ricochet has spent most of his two years in AEW as a heel. But while many would've assumed that was a role beyond his reach, Ricochet has excelled in the role, becoming the first ever AEW National Champion, winning the AEW World Trios Championships with Demand stablemates Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona, all while annoying fans with his baldness and high pitched evil laugh.

Given both of those traits, it would see Ricochet would have gotten some inspiration from a few famous DC Comics villains, especially given DC and AEW are under the same Skydance umbrella. And during an interview with "The Takedown On SI," Ricochet confirmed that was in fact the case.

"Someone like the Joker, I think, who obviously thrives in chaos, I think is somebody I take a lot of inspiration after, because Ricochet himself in AEW, he just likes to cause chaos," Ricochet said. "You know, whether that leads to something or not, he just wants to cause chaos. So that's something that I connect with. And then someone like Lex Luthor, or Reverse Flash, who has the intellect to think of strategy ahead, especially someone like Lex Luthor who uses his strategic mind and his resources around to [inflict] damage onto others as you would say, someone like that."

Ricochet has been taking a break from his supervillain routine over the last month, having not competed in an AEW ring since WrestleDream. It was a memorable appearance, however, as Ricochet was one of eight men to compete in the first ever Clockwork Carnage match for the AEW Men's World Championship, ultimately coming up short to champion Will Ospreay.

If you quote this article, please credit "The Takedown on SI" and provide an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription