AEW announced on Monday that they'll be kicking off the new year with another residency in Texas. The promotion will return to Arlington, Texas for three consecutive "Collision" episodes. The shows will take place at Arlington Expo Center, formerly Esports Stadium.

The news was first announced by the Dallas Morning News before AEW posted the news on social media. "AEW is taking over Texas in January 2027. As announced by @dallasnews, #AEWCollision lands at the Arlington Expo Center for a three-week residency: Saturday, Jan 9, Saturday, Jan 16, Saturday Jan 23. Saturdays are for COLLISION"

🚨 AEW TAKES OVER TEXAS IN JANUARY 2027 🚨

As announced by @dallasnews, #AEWCollision lands at the Arlington Expo Center for a three-week residency:

• Saturday, Jan 9

• Saturday, Jan 16

• Saturday, Jan 23 Saturdays are for COLLISION 💥 pic.twitter.com/Cu7bp9ChKJ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 16, 2026

Early Access Premium Seating will be available on November 17 with tickets going on sale to the public on November 23.

Early Access Premium Seating starts tomorrow; tickets on sale 11/23.

Sign up to be an AEW Insider for presale access and more at https://t.co/3AeQJHHXSs — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 16, 2026

The "Collision" residency will coincide with two episodes of "Dynamite" in Texas. The January 6 episode will emanate from the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park. The January 13 episode will be from the Payne Arena in Hidalgo.

This isn't AEW's first residency in Arlington. 2026 kicked off with four consecutive episodes of "Collision" at the Arlington Expo Center. They had a five week residency at the same venue that led up to All In 2024. During that residency, the venue also hosted ROH Death Before Dishonor.