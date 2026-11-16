AEW Full Gear came and went as expected in Phoenix, Arizona this past weekend, but there was a brief moment where some were concerned it wouldn't after the FAA grounded flights for several hours on Friday, affecting several other weekend, and weekday, events in wrestling, sports, and beyond. As it turns out, the incident did have some effect on Full Gear, though not the main portion of the sh. Reviewing the event on "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer confirmed that several ideas for "AEW Tailgate Brawl" had to be changed due to travel issues.

"While, [for] the main show, everybody was there that was supposed to be there, the pre-show...there were several changes from what I was told," Meltzer said. "But I don't know which change, other than in the TBS Championship match, [which] I actually do know because it was advertised that way."

One notable change was the absence of Samoa Joe, who revealed in a promo that aired midway through Full Gear that he had planned on being on the PPV, only to be stranded because of his flight. While it's unclear if Joe was going to wrestle a match, many believe he would've had a segment involving rival Jack Perry, who he will face on "AEW Dynamite" this Wednesday. The other change, as Meltzer alluded to, was the TBS Championship match, which saw Queen Aminata go from defending it in a three-way against Persephone and Maya World to a four-way involving Persephone, Skye Blue, and World's tag team partner Hyan.

"Maya World did not make it, so they turned it into a four-way," Meltzer said.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription