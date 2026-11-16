It's been one month since several AEW WrestleDream attendees were given tapes recorded by "Timeless" Toni Storm, and yet no one seems to have a clue on where the "Timeless" one is. But it appears AEW is more than happy to provide the next clue regarding what happened to the former AEW Women's World Champion. Taking to X at noon on Sunday, the day after AEW Full Gear, AEW posted a brief video of a brown package featuring the words "Play Me!" written on it, along with lipstick marks, similar to the packages that contained the first Toni Storm tapes last month.

The tease of a second set of Storm tapes, coupled with AEW owner Tony Khan's statement that Storm would return "some day" at the post-Full Gear press scrum, fueled speculation that Storm may be on her way back sooner than later. It may not be that imminent of a return, however, as Dave Meltzer suggested that Storm's return was "still awhile away" on Sunday morning's "Wrestling Observer Radio," released hours before AEW's social media tease. A report last month had stated Storm's in-ring return wasn't "imminent," though it was noted she could still be factored into AEW programming via other avenues.

Unlike last month, which saw those given the Storm tapes releasing the audio on social media, no one has come forward with such tapes following Full Gear. It is unclear if tapes were passed out this time and if the people that received them will release the audio over the next few days, or if AEW is going to release the audio themselves. It also remains to be seen whether the tapes will connect to the reason behind Storm's disappearance, as she has not been seen since she was found attacked backstage on a March episode of "Dynamite" prior to her street fight with Marina Shafir.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Wrestling Observer Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription