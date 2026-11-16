With the end of the year quickly approaching, TNA Wrestling once again appears to be in a transitional period, with several notable TNA stars set to hit free agency when their contracts expire at the end of the year. But the promotion doesn't seem to be that concerned about losing talent, and is instead focusing on strengthening this reach via podcasting and radio. In Monday press release, TNA announced the launch of TNA Wrestling Radio, in conjunction with the iHeartRadio platform.

"We are excited to expand our wide-ranging partnership with iHeartRadio as another way for fans to connect with their favorite wrestlers, revisit iconic moments and engage with TNA beyond the flagship weekly TV show," TNA President Carlos Silva said in a statement.

The station, first announced during TNA's Destination X PPV this past Sunday, will stream exclusively on iHeartRadio and iHeartRadio's app, and will feature both TNA exclusive podcasts. Among these podcasts will be a yet to be titled Knockout centered show, with plans to also include "celebrity-driven shows, exclusive interviews, plus additional wrestling and entertainment programming beyond TNA."

Podcasting and current content won't be the only things found on TNA Radio, however, as the promotion plans to include "past TNA PPVs, memorable matches, and unforgettable moments." No date was revealed for when TNA Wrestling Radio will launch, though the release noted it would be out "later this year," suggesting it will premiere before 2027. It was also suggested that the podcast content of the station would likely be rolled out in 2027, though it's unclear if that would also include the planned Knockouts themed podcast.