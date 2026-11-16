For most of AEW's existence, it has been very rare that AEW owner Tony Khan has released or outright fired wrestlers, mostly preferring to let a departing talent's contract expire without it being renewed. But it appears an exception has been made when it comes to now former AEW star Cole Karter. Fightful Select reports that Karter is no longer with AEW, with most within AEW believing that Karter had been fired from the promotion.

The subject matter had been a topic of discussion for AEW personnel that had been on Chris Jericho's Rock N' Wrestling Rager at Sea. The believed reason behind Karter being let go was that AEW learned Karter had used a family issue as a reason to not attend a set of Ring of Honor tapings held in Jacksonville; upon learning that Karter had made up the excuse, he was then cut from the promotion.

This is the second time Karter has been fired from a wrestling promotion in the last several years. He had previously worked for WWE under the name Troy Donovan, as part of Tony D'Angelo's Family in "NXT," before being cut in 2022; his firing was later claimed to be the result of a Wellness Policy Violation. Karter would join AEW soon after, having previously worked "AEW Dark" matches for the promotion during the pandemic.

Karter's time in AEW and Ring of Honor would see him generally wrestle as a lower card wrestler, first a member of QT Marshall's Factory stable before later forming The Frat House with tag team partner Griff Garrison, Jacked Jameson, and Preston Vance. It was noted that Karter's firing came after he had been offered a new AEW deal earlier this year. He had last wrestled on ROH TV in May, while the Frat House disbanded later in the year.