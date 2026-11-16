A report ahead of AEW Full Gear on Saturday confirmed Juice Robinson is set to take some time off from the company. Robinson was seemingly written off TV in an attack by The Cut's Anarchy in the Arena opponents on the November 7 edition of "AEW Collision."

According to Fightful Select, in an update ahead of AEW's most recent pay-per-view, Robinson is expected to take time off soon. The star was absent from Full Gear, where The Cut competed in a chaotic Anarchy in the Arena match against the Death Riders and the Conglomeration. After a nearly 36-minute match, Jay White scored the victory for the team with a Blade Runner on Jon Moxley.

Robinson could be taking time off to spend with his wife, former AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm, who has been on the shelf since mid-March, after being taken out and left bloodied on the floor of her dressing room. Storm had just defeated Marina Shafir at AEW Revolution before being written off AEW programming. It was reported at the time that the star would be absent through the rest of 2026, possibly into next year, but was not reportedly injured.

Storm's return to the company has recently been teased, however. Following AEW WrestleDream, several cassette tapes recorded by the "Timeless" one were given out to media members. Following Full Gear, AEW teased her return again, this time posting their own video of the packaged tape with the words "Play Me," sealed with a kiss, on social media. Ahead of the company's teaser, Dave Meltzer reported on "Wrestling Observer Radio" that Storm's in-ring return wasn't "imminent," though she could be factored in to programming in other ways.