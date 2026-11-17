Liv Morgan is the latest addition to the John Cena Classic, and the WWE Women's World Champion has reacted to her inclusion.

Cena has announced several stars from both the main roster and "WWE NXT" for the event bearing his name over the past few weeks. Morgan was announced as a participant on this week's "WWE Raw" and harked back to her past betrayal of Cena to drive home the point that she's too big a star to be left out, despite their differences.

"When your last interaction with John Cena was you kicking him in the 🍆, but he still tells you he NEEDS you for the John Cena classic >>> I am the 🐐 & that man still kinda knows ball ✨," said Morgan.

When your last interaction with John Cena was you kicking him in the 🍆, but he still tells you he NEEDS you for the John Cena classic >>> I am the 🐐 & that man still kinda knows ball ✨ — LIV Morgan (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) November 17, 2026

Morgan had previously low-blowed Cena following her return to WWE after an absence of a few months at last year's Survivor Series, helping Dominik Mysterio get the better of him.

The John Cena Classic, set to be held on December 14, 2026, will feature several stars, including Charlotte Flair, all three members of Fatal Influence, Cody Rhodes, and Morgan from the main roster. It will also feature talented stars from "NXT," such as Zilla Fatu and NXT Women's Champion Kelani Jordan.