Cody Rhodes has discussed the John Cena Classic and whether he will compete in that event, as well as at Wrestlepalooza.

WWE has a hectic few weeks ahead before the end of the year, with Survivor Series followed a few weeks later by an Australian tour that will also include Wrestlepalooza, which will be held on December 12. Two "WWE Raw" shows are scheduled for the same night after the event, one in Australia and the other in the United States as part of the John Cena Classic. Rhodes will participate in the John Cena Classic, having been its first invitee, but is wondering how he can appear at both Wrestlepalooza and the John Cena Classic.

"So we've got to figure that out because WWE's in Perth at the same time. So I'll be in — there's an Australia tour that's happening, but then I've got to somehow get back to the ESPN Wide World of Sports, which I've already let everyone know," said Rhodes on "The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show." "The main thing for me is, number one, being invited to the John Cena Classic."

There has been some confusion surrounding the John Cena Classic and its purpose, as well as the John Cena Classic Championship, ever since Cena announced the event. Rhodes clarified that it is intended to give young "NXT" stars a platform to prove themselves against top main roster talent.

"The purpose of the John Cena Classic, because it could have been someone from NXT, and I'm glad it's now taking shape because some fans, when I was announced, thought, like, 'Oh my gosh, he's already won three titles. Why?' The purpose of the John Cena Classic is to get the young NXT upstart against the established main roster guy, not unlike how John Cena debuted in WWE when he walked out and slapped Kurt Angle on his first night," added Rhodes.

"The American Nightmare" highlighted how the event is akin to an All-Star Game, noting that fans get to vote for the champion.