WWE's Damian Priest has discussed his brief time in AAA and if he will be returning to the brand anytime soon.

Since WWE bought AAA, a few main roster stars have made their way to Mexico and reignited their careers, with Chad Gable being one of them. Priest also seemed to be heading down that route when he appeared in the promotion in July and wrestled there a month later. However, his tight schedule, which requires him to appear on "WWE SmackDown" every Friday, seems to be putting his plans to wrestle in AAA on hold.

"There's a lot that I wanted to do there [in AAA], including winning that championship. Unfortunately, it's scheduling. It's just really hard to get to Mexico on Saturdays when I'm on SmackDown on Fridays," he said to "Complex Graps." "I was advertised for two shows, and both shows I ended up not going to. And, you know, I felt bad because it's making me look like I'm just no-showing. And it makes the brand look bad too if they're advertising. So we had a talk, and unfortunately, it was like, let's put this on hold for now."

Priest, though, said that he will eventually return to AAA, potentially when he has some time off from "SmackDown." The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion spoke enthusiastically about the atmosphere he experienced in AAA when he cut the promo, while also praising the work Undertaker is doing with the brand.

"You know, just the love that I saw, whether it's from the fans, the crew, or the talent backstage. I could see Taker's passion. You know, obviously, this is a new venture for him, but he's all in. Like, it's serious," he added.

He added that the passion shown by the fans, as well as those he spoke to within the brand, has made him determined to return in the future. He stated, though, that he doesn't know exactly when that will happen.