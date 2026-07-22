WWE's Chad Gable Had A 'Revelation' During El Grande Americano Storyline In AAA

WWE's Chad Gable recently had one of the highlights of his career in Mexico, which he said also led to a realization 13 years into his pro wrestling career.

Gable had one of the stories of the year in wrestling when he feuded with the other El Grande Americano in AAA. During his time in the Mexican promotion, he received some advice from WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker — who has been part of AAA's creative team — which changed his approach to wrestling. He said in his interview with "KFAN" that "The Deadman" told him to treat it as if it's real, which shifted his mindset.

"You know, it's wild because I'd say the biggest revelation I had was like last month after I did this mask-versus-mask match in Mexico, right? That was one of those moments where it all clicked for me during that whole story in Mexico. But that's like 13 years into my career, right?" he began. "I think The Undertaker is responsible for a lot of that because he was helping out with what we were doing down in Mexico. He's the one that finally got through to me with the idea of just stop thinking so much and just treat everything you're doing as if it's real. Like you're going out for an amateur wrestling match, take that mentality into the fight. And when it worked and it clicked, I was like, 'This is so great. It makes it so easy. You don't have to think about a thing. You just go out and do your thing and live in the moment.'"

Gable said that being part of the AAA storyline in Mexico amazed him, as he was struck by the passion that fans in the country have for pro wrestling, noting how highly they regard it. He was also surprised by the crowd's anger directed at him, admitting that it felt dangerous and scary. The WWE star said he loved his time in Mexico and the enthusiasm shown by its fans.