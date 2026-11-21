Former Judgment Day member Damian Priest has spoken highly of his former group and feels they deserve a spot in the Hall of Fame.

The Judgment Day has established itself as a group to be reckoned with, one that has persisted and grown despite other groups disbanding around them. Priest, who was the first star brought into the group by its leader, Edge — aka Adam Copeland — before eventually being removed, has discussed why he believes the group will be regarded as one of the greats.

"I hoped [the Judgment Day would last this long], you know, but then again, I thought I was going to be in the Judgment Day forever. A group that I helped create, you know, it started with Edge, but you can't have a group of one person. So it was me and Edge," said Priest on "Complex Graps."

The former world champion revealed how he had planned to bring in each of the future members, including Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh. He spoke glowingly about the special time he spent in the group, when several members held titles simultaneously, giving them confidence that they would all become Hall of Famers.

"That's one of those things that when we were running strong too, it was like we knew sometimes you don't know how special something is, but when we had all those titles, I was Señor Money in the Bank, undisputed tag champ, Rhea's the world champ, Dom, I think, was the North American champ. We were just looking at each other in our clubhouse and you're saying, 'We're it. This is real. We're probably all going to be in the Hall of Fame individually, but we're going to be in the Hall of Fame because of this group as well.'"

The group, he said, gave them the foundation to carve out a niche for themselves and potentially become multi-time Hall of Famers. Priest believes the group will go down as one of the greatest factions, highlighting its dominance on WWE television.