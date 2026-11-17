The John Cena Classic is slowly shaping up, with Cena personally inviting every participant with appearances across all of WWE's major TV shows. While wrestlers like The Miz have openly announced their interest in competing in the tournament, Ethan Page believes it would be a stupid idea to take part in it.

"If I am to be invited to a tournament that, even if I physically decimate my opponent, I can still lose because of the voting power of our moronic fans, I would be an idiot to enter this tournament," he expressed during an interview on Ringer Wrestling, criticizing the announced way winners of each bout will be determined by Club WWE fans and not the outcome of the match. "But, if the opportunity presents itself, I will answer how I feel in the moment," he quickly added.

So far, invitees to the John Cena Classic have all received a suitcase that contains several items intended for the tournament as well as merch, which Page also takes issue with. "I am not in the hurry to be awarded merchandise with another man's name on it and a free watch," he explained. "I am able to purchase my own jewelry and I would rather wear merchandise with my own name on it!"

Page is less than a month into his WWE Intercontinental Championship reign, which he's had some interesting comments about, stating that winning the IC title was more of an end goal for him, and that he's currently grappling with how he plans to move forward in WWE.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Ringer Wrestling," and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.