Four years into his WWE tenure, Cody Rhodes may be feeling like it's 2021 AEW all over again, as cries from fans and pundits for a Rhodes heel turn have grown louder, especially after fans began to side with Randy Orton over Rhodes during their recent feud. And much like a few years ago, Rhodes remains mum on whether a turn will happen, though he reiterated he's not against a heel turn during an appearance on "The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show."

"I'm open to anything if it's something that moves the ball forward for WWE," Rhodes said. "I really am open to it, and it's not a conversation about I wouldn't or I'd been not willing to. But so much has happened already. And everything you laid out...people already boo, right? There's some that have already established 'No, he is.' I think...somebody was talking about, thinking everything I do is fake and performative and pretentious. And I can see why some people would think that, and maybe they've already decided that that's who I am.

"There's a lot out there that I've noticed people like to fully describe me as if they know me 110%. Because I play me. So that's where it gets a little "Oooph.' It almost gets a little...it feels a certain way when you look at stuff that's written about you. And you have to remind yourself that's a person on television. It's a character. But it's also rooted in who I really am and how I came up in the business. So I'm very open to the idea of if that would happen. What I think is the longer we go without that definitive turn, that definitive thing, the less likely it becomes."

Rhodes offered insight onto how he saw a potential turn, indicating he'd try as much as possible to be a heel that was disliked, rather than a cool heel. He also stated he would explain the "why" of his turn one time and one time only, and after would not cut another promo, having a manager or mouthpiece speak for him instead.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Ebro Laura Rosenberg Show" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription