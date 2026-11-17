On Monday, it was reported that ROH's Cole Karter had been fired for allegedly lying about a family issue that caused him to miss ROH tapings.

Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp tweeted an update on Tuesday that contradicted their original reporting. Sapp said an AEW source told them that Karter was still with AEW/ROH.

"An AEW source stated he's still with the company. We heard from numerous talent that said he'd been let go, with some saying it came from him," Sapp explained.

An AEW source stated he's still with the company. We heard from numerous talent that said he'd been let go, with some saying they heard from him. https://t.co/XxgaBPIqjA — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) November 17, 2026

In the original Fightul Select report, it was noted that Karter's status was a topic on Chris Jericho's Rock 'N' Rager at Sea. Karter allegedly used a family excuse as a reason not to attend ROH tapings and when it was discovered that Karter hadn't been truthful, he was believed to have been let go. Karter hasn't been used in ROH since April and his stable, The Frat House has disbanded with the other members still being active on ROH programming since then.

Karter was fired from WWE in 2022 due to a Wellness policy violation. Just a few weeks later, he signed with AEW following a match against Ricky Starks (Saints). Karter had wrestled on "AEW Dark" during the pandemic.